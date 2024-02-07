English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

'Lord Ram Showed Me Signs': Designer on Preparing Clothes for Ram Lalla

He added that it was also a challenge for him to live up to the imagination & expectations of devotees who have been waiting for over 500 years for the temple.

Digital Desk
Ram Lalla
The majestic 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol inside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: We all adored the outfit designed for the Ram Lalla idol in the newly constructed in Ram Mandir by designer Manish Tripathi.

Asking for his inspiration, Tripathi, the young Delhi textile designer, who was born and brought up in Lucknow said that his divine connection with the deity helped him achieve the task.

Giving details about the material and design of the outfit, Tripathi told news agency PTI, “We got a pitambari (yellow) cloth prepared for the lord in Kashi (Varanasi).”

He added that along with silk, gold and silver wires were used in preparation of the clothing material, while the embroidery done on the outfit has Vaishnavite symbols.

Furthermore, asked about the challenges faced in the conceptualisation and making of the outfit, Tripathi responded, "The biggest challenge was prepare a cloth which suits the grandeur of a prince and a god. I prayed to god to show me the way and he showed me signs and gave wisdom so that I could prepare apt clothing for him."

He added that it was also a challenge for him to live up to the imagination and expectations of devotees who have been waiting for over 500 years the temple to be built.

"I had a thought in my mind about how people full of devotion would react to the outfit. I am feeling very proud after receiving appreciation from everyone," he said.

"I got the best response from my mother and wife who complimented the outfit with smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes," Tripathi added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

