Baripada (Odisha), Apr 18 (PTI) Three people were crushed to death and another seriously injured on Monday when a cement-laden lorry toppled and fell on them on a thoroughfare in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said.

All four of them were walking on one side of National Highway-49 in Bisoi police station area when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, the officer said.

Both the driver and his helper fled the spot, he said.

The deceased, all cattle traders, have been identified as Salkhan Hansda (45), Sukra Mahali (50) and Sushanta Mohanta (45), said Phanindra Bhusan Nayak, the inspector in-charge of Bisoi police station.

One person, who suffered serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Baripada, the officer stated, adding that the lorry has been seized. PTI COR AAM RMS RMS