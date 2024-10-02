Published 15:50 IST, October 2nd 2024
'Love Jihad' Waged By Certain Community, Hindu Girls Being Lured Into Love For Conversion: UP Court
UP Court said the objective of 'love jihad' was to establish dominance by certain anti-social elements of a particular religion against India
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Love Jihad' Waged By Certain Community, Hindu Girls Being Lured Into Love For Conversion: UP Court | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:50 IST, October 2nd 2024