Published 20:23 IST, October 20th 2024
Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Man Arrested for Murdering Wife's Boyfriend in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a rival over an affair with his wife; investigation continues for accomplice.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Man Arrested for Murdering Wife's Boyfriend in Jharkhand | Image: Shutterstock / Representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:23 IST, October 20th 2024