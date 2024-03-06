'Loved Being in India': Bill Gates Shares Glimpses of 'Inspiring' Visit | Watch

Advertisement

Bill Gates shares video of recent India visit to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, with the caption “I loved being in India last week.”

Bill Gates recently visited India to partake in the three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During his stay, he visited various locations and engaged with numerous individuals. Reflecting on his experience, the co-founder of Microsoft shared his experience on YouTube, expressing why he consistently finds India to be "inspiring" every time he visits.

"I loved being in India last week, and I wanted to share a few photos and videos—and some thoughts on why it's so inspiring to be there. I can't wait to go back," Bill Gates shared along with the video. He also posted a link to his blog, " Gates Notes ," where he shared about his visit to India.

During his visit to India, Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enjoyed tea with Dolly Chaiwala, and visited the Statue of Unity. He captured his experiences in a video, highlighting India's innovative spirit and its potential for global impact in health and development.

Watch the video here:

The video showcases a montage of images and clips from Bill Gates' visit to India.