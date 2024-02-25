Advertisement

Viral: Incredible videos are all over social media. But the video of a guy making a beautiful gesture to his wife when she was probably expecting their third child turned out to be one of the best ones on X, the old Twitter. This video was exceptional since it was unlike anything else amazing that could be discovered on the internet. It wasn't traveling to a distant country, trying out some amazing local food, or shooting photos of magnificent structures. Rather, a husband took full advantage of an amazing chance to express his love for his wife!

A woman and her two children are shown in the video seated on a couch. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a man appeared and began showering her with flowers. Following the emptying of the entire bucket, he approached her once more holding a sack full of flowers. There were flowers scattered all over the place. Upon finishing, the man bends down and presents his wife with a flower. Relationships and the lovely moments of love quickly win people over social media.

3rd child on the way 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lwudOPH5BR — Akassh (@BhoolNaJaana) February 24, 2024

The amazing footage was shared by a user, on X, previously Twitter. The text "3rd child on the way" appears in the caption. It's unclear, though, if the woman is genuinely expecting her third child! However, since it was posted, the video has received a ton of likes and comments in addition to nearly 100,000 views. A wonderful example of bonding and genuine relationships is demonstrated by the lovely gesture of love a husband makes for his wife.