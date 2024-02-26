Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Lovely Video Shows A Classroom In Himachal Pradesh Turned Into A Dance Floor To The Song 'Barso Re'

Viral Video: Social media users are delighted with a video of a teacher instructing dancing steps to his students in a Himachal Pradesh classroom.

Pritam Saha
Beautiful video shows a Himachal Pradesh classroom transformed into a dance floor to the tune of "Barso Re" by Shreya Ghoshal
Beautiful video shows a Himachal Pradesh classroom transformed into a dance floor to the tune of "Barso Re" by Shreya Ghoshal | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Himachal Pradesh: There are tons of incredible videos on social media. Still, the footage of the dance teacher having a blast with his students turned out to be one of the best on X, the old Twitter. This video stood out from everything else amazing that existed on the internet, which is what made it so amazing. It wasn't traveling to a new country, trying out some local food, or shooting photos of magnificent structures. Rather, the young school children got the amazing chance to perform to the song "Barso Re" from the film Guru, which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal! 

Social media users are delighted with a video of a teacher instructing dancing steps to his students in a Himachal Pradesh classroom. Amit Thakur Sidhu is shown in the video leading a group of students elegantly with his dance moves. The charming scene of a classroom turned dancing floor is captured in the video, which Amit posted to Instagram on January 30. The rhythmic beats of Guru's "Barso Re" were being grooved by the students, who were dancing with their teacher Amit. 

The video has received millions of views since it was posted online. "Enjoy every moment, friends," is what Amit's post's caption says. With over 30 million views, the film has gone viral, and netizens have left positive comments like "Every school should include such activities."

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

