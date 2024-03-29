Lovers kill themselves by jumping before train in UP's Bareilly taken | Image: PTI

Bareilly: A man and a woman in their twenties killed themselves by jumping before the Sadbhavna Express train here, police said on Friday.

Suraj, 22, and Chhaya, 20, jumped before the train Thursday night, according to police.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that according to the villagers, both were having an affair and used to talk to each other on the phone.

On Thursday also, they talked on the phone before they left home without informing anyone in their family.

Suraj was soon to get married and the prospect that the two would no longer be together once that happened drove them to jump before a train near the Revati Railway Station, Mishra said.

Suraj and Chhaya were distant relatives and Suraj used to frequent her house, according to villagers, police said.