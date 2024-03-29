×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Lovers Kill Themselves by Jumping Before Train in UP's Bareilly

A man and a woman in their twenties killed themselves by jumping before the Sadbhavna Express train here, police said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka
Lovers kill themselves by jumping before train in UP's Bareilly taken | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bareilly: A man and a woman in their twenties killed themselves by jumping before the Sadbhavna Express train here, police said on Friday.

Suraj, 22, and Chhaya, 20, jumped before the train Thursday night, according to police.

Advertisement

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that according to the villagers, both were having an affair and used to talk to each other on the phone.

On Thursday also, they talked on the phone before they left home without informing anyone in their family.

Advertisement

Suraj was soon to get married and the prospect that the two would no longer be together once that happened drove them to jump before a train near the Revati Railway Station, Mishra said.

Suraj and Chhaya were distant relatives and Suraj used to frequent her house, according to villagers, police said.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi new EV SU7

a few seconds ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

a few seconds ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's brain fade

2 minutes ago
Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

5 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

7 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

13 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

14 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

14 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

14 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

17 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

20 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

22 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

23 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

24 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

29 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

44 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo