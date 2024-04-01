×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

LPG Cylinders Price Cut: Oil Companies Reduce Prices Of Commercial, 5 Kg FTL Cylinders

In a big relief for businesses, the oil marketing companies on Monday slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
LPG Cylinders Price Cut: Oil Companies Reduce Prices Of Commercial, 5 Kg FTL Cylinders | Image:ANI
New Delhi: In a big relief for businesses, the oil marketing companies on Monday slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders, claimed sources.   

The price has been reduced by Rs 30.50 and Rs 7.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder and FTL cylinder, respectively. From April 1, the price in Delhi has been fixed at 1764.50, said sources.

The oil marketing companies on March 1 announced a hike in the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinders. This revision in prices came during the fluctuations in fuel costs and market dynamics.

On February 1, the prices of Indane gas cylinders varied across metro cities, with Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai each having distinct rates.

However, with the advent of March 1, consumers witnessed a notable increase in the prices of Indane LPG gas cylinders across all metro cities.

While the precise reasons behind the price decrease remain undisclosed, various factors, such as changes in international oil prices, shifts in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, likely contribute to such adjustments.

The consecutive revisions emphasise the volatile nature of the energy market and its implications for households and businesses reliant on commercial LPG cylinders. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

