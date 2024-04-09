Updated April 9th, 2024 at 21:12 IST
LS Polls 2024: Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi To Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi
Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is all set to contest Lok Sabha polls on ABHM's ticket against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Varanasi: Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is all set to contest Lok Sabha polls Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's (ABHM) ticket against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat, ABHM President Swami Chakrapani told the media.
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Mahasabha had announced the candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. Sakhi has entered the realm of politics to fight for the rights transgenders. It is pertinenet to note that Sakhi the world’s first transgender ‘kathawachak’ (raconteur) of Bhagavad Gita, accordimg to her Facebook page.
Advertisement
It also stated that she had done several Bhagvat Katha, Ram Katha, Devi Bhagvat Katha in several venues acround the world. Sakhi is known as a devotee of Lord Krishna. As per media reports, Sakhi's devotion started at the ISKCON temple near her home in Mumbai.
According to the Election Commission of India, there were 48,044 third-gender voters registered with the ECI in 2024. The number has grown from 39,683 in 2019.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Ajai Rai will be contesting against PM Modi from Congress ticket. Varanasi has been the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. On June 1, the people of Varansai will cast a vote.
Her coronation as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar at Kumbh took place n February 2019. Akhil Bharatiya Sadhu Samaj honoured her with the title of Bhagwatbhushan Mahamandaleshwar.
Advertisement
She was conferred the title of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar by the Adya Shankar Kailash Peeth, Uttar Godavari dham.
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 21:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.