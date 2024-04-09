×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

LS Polls 2024: Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi To Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is all set to contest Lok Sabha polls on ABHM's ticket against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
transgender
LS Polls 2024: Transgender Mahamandaleshwar Hemangi Sakhi to Contest from Varanasi Against PM Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varanasi: Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi is all set to contest Lok Sabha polls Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's (ABHM) ticket against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat, ABHM President Swami Chakrapani told the media.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Mahasabha had announced the candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. Sakhi has entered the realm of politics to fight for the rights transgenders. It is pertinenet to note that Sakhi the world’s first transgender ‘kathawachak’ (raconteur) of Bhagavad Gita, accordimg to her Facebook page. 

Advertisement

It also stated that she had done several Bhagvat Katha, Ram Katha, Devi Bhagvat Katha in several venues acround the world. Sakhi is known as a devotee of Lord Krishna. As per media reports, Sakhi's devotion started at the ISKCON temple near her home in Mumbai.

According to the Election Commission of India, there were 48,044 third-gender voters registered with the ECI in 2024. The number has grown from 39,683 in 2019.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ajai Rai will be contesting against PM Modi from Congress ticket. Varanasi has been the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. On June 1, the people of Varansai will cast a vote. 

Her coronation as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar at Kumbh took place n February 2019. Akhil Bharatiya Sadhu Samaj honoured her with the title of Bhagwatbhushan Mahamandaleshwar. 

Advertisement

She was conferred the title of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar by the Adya Shankar Kailash Peeth, Uttar Godavari dham.
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Will Kejriwal Get Relief?

Will Kejriwal Get Relief

9 minutes ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

10 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

12 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray

14 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

14 minutes ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

16 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

33 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

36 minutes ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

43 minutes ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

an hour ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

an hour ago
Delhi Rain

Skymet weather prediction

an hour ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

an hour ago
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bain Capital exit Axis

an hour ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

an hour ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Shooting For BB3

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News6 hours ago

  3. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo