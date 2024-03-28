Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its eighth list of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Rao Yadvendra Singh against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

It also fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha. Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been nominated from Damoh.

Advertisement

The Congress announced candidates for four seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and three each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far has reached 208.

In Jharkhand, the Congress named Kalicharan Munda from the Khunti (ST) seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga (ST) and Jaiprakashbhai Patel from the Hazaribagh parliamentary constituency.

Advertisement

In Telangana, the party has fielded Suguna Kumari Chelimala from Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy from Nizamabad, Neelam Madhu from Medak and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress nominated Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad, Nakul Dubey from Sitapur, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr (SC) seat and Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj.