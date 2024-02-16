Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

LS Privileges Panel Summons Bengal Chief Secy, DGP Rajeev Kumar on State BJP Chief's Complaint

The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha issued a summon to the West Bengal chief secretary and other officers on a complaint filed by the State BJP chief.

Ronit Singh
LS Privileges Panel Summons Bengal Chief Secy, DGP Rajeev Kumar on State BJP Chief's Complaint
LS Privileges Panel Summons Bengal Chief Secy, DGP Rajeev Kumar on State BJP Chief's Complaint | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday issued a summon to the West Bengal chief secretary and other officers on a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar who alleged misconduct, brutality, and life-threatening injuries to him.

The committee has asked Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, North 24 Parganas District Magistrate Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, Basirhat SP Hossain Mehdi Rehman, and Additional SP Partha Ghosh to appear before it on February 19, a notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha member from Balurghat, wrote to the privileges committee alleging a breach of privilege for misconduct, brutality, and causing life-threatening injuries to him by security forces in Bengal, ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Majumdar was injured as party workers clashed with police personnel on Wednesday after being stopped from entering Sandeshkhali, where women have been agitating over alleged atrocities committed against them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

