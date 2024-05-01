Advertisement

New Delhi, March 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for around 20 minutes Wednesday as opposition members disrupted the House over rise in fuel prices.

The opposition members began the protest soon after the House assembled for the day.

As the Question Hour began, members from the Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans such as "stop the loot". Members from the TRS, BSP and SP also joined the protest but remained on their seats.

The Congress members, who were most vocal on raising the issue of fuel prices hike, were seen at the forefront of the protest.

The opposition members were also seen urging their MPs not to ask questions during the protest.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function.

With opposition refusing to relent, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. PTI PK JTR PK TIR TIR