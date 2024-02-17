Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted another accused in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) revival case. The 14th accused, identified as Lingam A alias Adilingam, was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry.

The chargesheet by NIA reveals that Lingam had the facade of a production executive in the Tamil film industry while he was simultaneously working as a key operative of major LTTE leaders, including Sri Lankan men Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar and his son, Dileep alias Thileep.

The NIA said that as many as 16 people have been arraigned as accused so far in the case of LTTE revival in Sri Lanka and India.

The investigative agency has revealed the role of Adilingam in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special Court for NIA cases.

As per the NIA statement, Adilingam has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the terrorist organisation LTTE through the means of trading in narcotic drugs and illegal arms.

"Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs, which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities," said the NIA in its chargesheet.

On June 15, 2023, the NIA had filed a chargesheet before the Special Court against the 13 accused for planning to carry out terrorist activities and drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

In a related case, the NIA Kochi Branch seized a consignment of over 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 rounds of Pakistan-made ammunition in 2021. The nine accused in the Kochi case are under trial.

With inputs from ANI.