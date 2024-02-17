Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

LTTE Revival: NIA Chargesheets 14th Accused, Caught Working in Tamil Film Industry

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted another accused in the LTTE revival case, working as a production executive in Tamil films.

Shweta Parande
LTTE Revival: NIA Chargesheets 14th Accused, Caught Working in Tamil Film Industry
LTTE Revival: NIA Chargesheets 14th Accused, Caught Working in Tamil Film Industry | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted another accused in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) revival case. The 14th accused, identified as Lingam A alias Adilingam, was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry.

The chargesheet by NIA reveals that Lingam had the facade of a production executive in the Tamil film industry while he was simultaneously working as a key operative of major LTTE leaders, including Sri Lankan men Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar and his son, Dileep alias Thileep. 

Advertisement

The NIA said that as many as 16 people have been arraigned as accused so far in the case of LTTE revival in Sri Lanka and India.

The investigative agency has revealed the role of Adilingam in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special Court for NIA cases.

Advertisement

As per the NIA statement, Adilingam has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the terrorist organisation LTTE through the means of trading in narcotic drugs and illegal arms.

"Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs, which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities," said the NIA in its chargesheet.

Advertisement

On June 15, 2023, the NIA had filed a chargesheet before the Special Court against the 13 accused for planning to carry out terrorist activities and drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

In a related case, the NIA Kochi Branch seized a consignment of over 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 rounds of Pakistan-made ammunition in 2021. The nine accused in the Kochi case are under trial.

Advertisement

With inputs from ANI.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

16 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

16 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

16 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

21 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

a day ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

a day ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

a day ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UAW workers at Ford's Kentucky truck plant threaten strike

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Kerala KARUNYA KR-641 Lottery Saturday Draw OUT

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. Elon Musk can seek review of order in SEC subpoena matter: US judge

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Scene Featuring Suhani Bhatnagar Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo