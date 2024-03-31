Lucknow Airport Terminal 3 to Start Operations Today: All You Need To Know About Amausi Airport

Advertisement

Lucknow: Lucknow Airport's Terminal 3 that can handle 80 lakh passengers annually will start its operations from today. According to Lucknow Airport spokesperson Rupesh Kumar, Akasa Air will be the first airline to operate out of the newly-launched terminal. On March 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal (Terminal 3) at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), in Lucknow in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was physically present at the event.

The project was estimated at Rs 1,400 crore but escalated to Rs 3,900 due to delays because of shortage of workers brought on by the pandemic.

The project was expected to complete by March 2023.

The delayed progress gave rise to government intervention, particularly from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Striking Details About Lucknow Airport T 3

The images released showcased the cultural aesthetics and contemporary facilities to improve the travel experience.

According to the pictures, the terminal showcased a creatively designed roof, when it is viewed frim airplane window, resembles the meandering Gomti.

An official of Lucknow airport on condition of anonymity said, “As the countdown to the inauguration continues, the Lucknow airport’s Terminal-3 stands as a witness to progress and innovation, promising a new experience for millions of passengers."

“T3 offers 75 check-in counters, 18 kiosks, and a network of 30 lifts and five escalators to ensure swift and hassle-free passenger transitions. Designed by the architects Pascal and Watson, the terminal’s interiors minutely capture the cultural essence of Uttar Pradesh, creating an ambiance steeped in elegance and sophistication, like displaying art of Chikankari at every counter. This fusion of cutting-edge facilities and cultural aesthetics is all set to elevate the travel experience of those coming to Lucknow by air. We not only want to make the terminal a transit hub but a statement of Lucknow’s rich architectural finesse and regional identity.”

The official stated that there are strict instructions from higher authorities not to divulge any details of the third terminal.

However, videos of the new terminal's interior have been extensively shared on the social media platforms.

The airport featured a vast and glimmering departure hall, as well as an large scale of security check counters. The ambitious project, initially estimated at Rs 1,400 crore ahs escalated Rs 3,900 crore.

The new terminal has the capacity to handle 3,200 domestic and 800 international passengers at the same time.

The annual passenger capacity is expected to reach 1.30 crore, a major leap from the current capacity of 43 lakh annual passengers at the current airport. The upheaval in passenger numbers, recording a remarkable 64% increase in the year 2022-23, emphasizes the pressing need for expanded facilities and improved infrastructure.

The infrastructural enhancements goes beyond the terminal itself, with the completion of a flyover dedicated to Terminal-3. The terminal’s layout is professionally planned, allocating separate floors for departure and arrival areas. Passengers arriving from outside the airport will find their gateway on the ground floor, while those departing or dropping off will ascend to the upper floor via the flyover.

To ensure comfort for passengers, the new terminal incorporates an ample number of lounges with the vision of creating a modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly space for relaxation.

