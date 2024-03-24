×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Lucknow Bans Liquor Sale on Holi, Alcohol, Cannabis Shops to Remain Closed

According to the notice shared by DM Surya Pal Gangwar, all the liquor, beer, toddy and cannabis shops will remain closed on the occasion of Holi

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
On the occasion of Holi, Lucknow administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday banned the sale of alcohol and cannabis on March 25
On the occasion of Holi, Lucknow administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday banned the sale of alcohol and cannabis on March 25 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Lucknow: On the occasion of Holi, Lucknow administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday banned the sale of alcohol and cannabis on March 25. Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has issued an order banning liquor sales on March 25, the day of Holi, in an effort to maintain public peace. According to the notice shared by DM Surya Pal Gangwar, all the liquor, beer, toddy and cannabis shops will remain closed on the occasion of Holi.

The order copy states, “For the purpose of maintaining public peace on the occasion of Holi, I, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, under Section 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, direct that all liquor shops, including those selling country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, model shops, cannabis, toddy, bar licenses, and other related permissions, will remain completely closed on 25.03.2024.”

Earlier this week, Cyberabad police announced that wine shops and bars will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 25 and 26. "In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 20 Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, do, hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that the wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) within the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from March 25 to 26 on account of Holi,” the order said.

Moreover, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that for this year's Holi festival only products that are manufactured in India are being sold majorly.

Section 144 Imposed In Lucknow Till May 17

Earlier this week, Section 144 was imposed in Lucknow till May 17. JCP Law and Order Upendra Kumar Agrawal issued the order earlier this month for a period that covers elections, Holi and Ramzan, warning that violations will be met with appropriate action.

The directive further includes measures to ensure compliance, stating, "All political parties, individuals, workers, organizations, and associations associated with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Lucknow must adhere to the Model Code of Conduct. Section 144 has been issued from 19.03.2024 to enforce this."

The order also prohibits burning effigies, spreading rumours, and disseminating false information through various mediums. Distribution companies in Lucknow are required to conduct police verification of distribution staff prior to their appointment. Property owners must verify tenants before renting out their premises.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

