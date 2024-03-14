According to plans, the train will have three stoppages at Haridwar, Moradabad and Bareilly. | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Dehradun: In a major boost to travel infra, trail run of Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Train began on Tuesday. The inaugural run was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi virtually.

As a part of the trial, the train commenced its operations in Dehradun at 9.30am and arrived in Lucknow at 5.15pm. The train was flagged off along with nine other trains on Tuesday. The train will cover a distance of 590 km between both the cities in approximately 8 hours.

According to plans, the train will have three stoppages at Haridwar, Moradabad and Bareilly. The trains will run on six days except on Mondays. It will depart from Lucknow at 5.15am and reach Dehradun at 1.35 pm. It will start its return journey from Dehradun at 2.25pm and arrive the final destination, Lucknow, at 10.25pm. The date of operations will also be announced soon.

Equipped with world-class facilities, Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-high-speed train. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration. The trains are designed to reduce travel time by 25 per cent to 45 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat train achieve a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

