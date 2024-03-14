×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Train to Run 6 Days a Week, Check Timings

Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Train: The trains will run on six days except on Mondays.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vande Bharat
According to plans, the train will have three stoppages at Haridwar, Moradabad and Bareilly. | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: In a major boost to travel infra, trail run of Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Train began on Tuesday. The inaugural run was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi virtually.

As a part of the trial, the train commenced its operations in Dehradun at 9.30am and arrived in Lucknow at 5.15pm. The train was flagged off along with nine other trains on Tuesday. The train will cover a distance of 590 km between both the cities in approximately 8 hours.

Advertisement

According to plans, the train will have three stoppages at Haridwar, Moradabad and Bareilly. The trains will run on six days except on Mondays. It will depart from Lucknow at 5.15am and reach Dehradun at 1.35 pm. It will start its return journey from Dehradun at 2.25pm and arrive the final destination, Lucknow, at 10.25pm. The date of operations will also be announced soon.

Equipped with world-class facilities, Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-high-speed train. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration.  The trains are designed to reduce travel time by 25 per cent to 45 per cent.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat train achieve a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance

Amit Shah Hails CAA

a minute ago
Nikkei

Nikkei slips

3 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe

PSG beats Nice 3-1

3 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund win over PSV

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

7 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

8 minutes ago
Netherlands

Wilders Abandons PM Bid

8 minutes ago
Farmers Protest

Farmers protest

8 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid

Atletico beats Inter

8 minutes ago
Emma Navarro

Navarro beats Sabalenka

11 minutes ago
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

12 minutes ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Brahim Diaz

Díaz selected for Morocco

14 minutes ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

15 minutes ago
Boeing

Europe aviation regulator

18 minutes ago
Luis Suárez

Messi, Suárez lead way

18 minutes ago
Travel hotspots of Asia

Asian Tourist Spots

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News10 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo