Lucknow: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow, wherein the city police has booked a man for allegedly forcing his wife into a wife-swapping act. The accused allegedly thrashed and tortured her for denying the act. Not only this, the accused even clicked obscene photos of her and threatened to viral it.

Following the incident, the 40-year-old woman, a resident of Ashiana locality in Lucknow, went to the police and filed a complaint against her husband. Based on her complaint, the Lucknow police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe.

Police are probing the incident

According to the police, the woman was married to the accused in 2008 and has a daughter. In her complaint, the woman stated that after she was forced to get into immoral acts and was tortured, when she denied, she had to go back to her maternal home.

She alleged that she was being subjected to torture ever since her marriage and it increased after she delivered a girl child. “My husband talks to women during odd hours in my presence. I was subjected to torture for dowry but did not complain to the police only to save our marriage. I was starved for days by my husband and in-laws,” the complainant alleged.

She further alleged that her husband clicked her photos while she was asleep and shared them with his friends.

“I also caught him talking to women in the night and was beaten up for objecting,” she said.

The woman said her husband’s anger grew with each passing day, adding, “I was forced to take part in wife swapping involving his friends.” She said she was pressured into getting swapped in a deal with an unknown couple.

The police have registered a case into the matter and have initiated a probe.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

