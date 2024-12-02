Published 18:21 IST, December 2nd 2024
Inspector's Daughter Robbed in Lucknow, Captured on CCTV Camera | VIDEO
The CCTV footage of the robbery from the Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow is now going viral on social media.
Lucknow: The handbag of an inspector's daughter was stolen as she was walking down the road in the Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow on Friday, 29 November, in the afternoon.
Reena Chauhan, a resident of Lucknow's Jankipuram Garden, was walking alone on the street on Sunday afternoon when two bike-borne men snatched her purse away. She struggled and resisted with complete force as shown in the CCTV footage. A woman sustained injuries and was left baffled in the middle of the road for a few minutes.
According to reports, the woman's father, OP Chauhan, is a police inspector and posted in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The CCTV footage of the robbery in broad daylight is now going viral on social media.
According to police, the bike-borne robbers had used a bike without a number plate, wearing masks and helmets. Police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the bike-riding robbers with the help of nearby CCTV cameras. Police have registered a case, and the search for these miscreants is going on.
