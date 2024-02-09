English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

1000 AI Cameras To be Installed in Lucknow, PM to Inaugurate Facility

To strengthen the safety of citizens, Lucknow will soon introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled camera surveillance.

Digital Desk
ai camera, lucknow
1000 AI Cameras To be Installed in Lucknow, PM to Inaugurate Facility | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: To strengthen the safety of citizens, Lucknow will soon introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled camera surveillance, said  Inderjit Singh, the CEO of Smart City Lucknow and municipal commissioner on Thursday. 

In all, 1,000 AI cameras with facial recognition software have been placed in strategic spots throughout the city, Singh added. 

Advertisement

As a component of the Safe City initiative, these strategically positioned CCTVs will record any suspicious activity by matching faces to police databases and notify control rooms in the event of any criminal activity, Singh stated. 

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the city on February 19 for the ceremony of GIS projects, it is anticipated that he will open this state-of-the-art facility. The PM will also inaugurate  hundred streetlights that have been put in place in Aashiana along the Ahana Enclave and the Shaheed Path.

Advertisement

The city's cleanliness will be maintained in part by the AI cameras.

A safer urban environment is promised by this new initiative. Additionally, alerts for open dumping will be sent. These cameras are stationed at public gathering spots, busy intersections, college campuses, dorms, and business districts. More installations that are integrated with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) are planned for other city areas. With the use of centralized data, the cameras will help identify people and guarantee a prompt reaction to any threats.

Advertisement

Under the Safe City office in the Lalbagh area of Lucknow, a server room has been set up to store records from AI-powered cameras.

This system, which includes 238 ITMS surveillance cameras and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) and fixed cameras, will help the police investigate incidents. The project, which took 19 months to finish and cost Rs 96 crore, also equipped 165 city buses with panic buttons and AI cameras to increase commuter safety.

Advertisement

In addition to preventing crime, Singh stated that AI cameras will keep an eye on things like recognizing people outside of schools and colleges, following freed inmates, and reacting to emergency signals sent by panic buttons.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

30 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

33 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

39 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

40 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

43 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement