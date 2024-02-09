Advertisement

Lucknow: To strengthen the safety of citizens, Lucknow will soon introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled camera surveillance, said Inderjit Singh, the CEO of Smart City Lucknow and municipal commissioner on Thursday.

In all, 1,000 AI cameras with facial recognition software have been placed in strategic spots throughout the city, Singh added.

As a component of the Safe City initiative, these strategically positioned CCTVs will record any suspicious activity by matching faces to police databases and notify control rooms in the event of any criminal activity, Singh stated.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the city on February 19 for the ceremony of GIS projects, it is anticipated that he will open this state-of-the-art facility. The PM will also inaugurate hundred streetlights that have been put in place in Aashiana along the Ahana Enclave and the Shaheed Path.

The city's cleanliness will be maintained in part by the AI cameras.

A safer urban environment is promised by this new initiative. Additionally, alerts for open dumping will be sent. These cameras are stationed at public gathering spots, busy intersections, college campuses, dorms, and business districts. More installations that are integrated with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) are planned for other city areas. With the use of centralized data, the cameras will help identify people and guarantee a prompt reaction to any threats.

Under the Safe City office in the Lalbagh area of Lucknow, a server room has been set up to store records from AI-powered cameras.

This system, which includes 238 ITMS surveillance cameras and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) and fixed cameras, will help the police investigate incidents. The project, which took 19 months to finish and cost Rs 96 crore, also equipped 165 city buses with panic buttons and AI cameras to increase commuter safety.

In addition to preventing crime, Singh stated that AI cameras will keep an eye on things like recognizing people outside of schools and colleges, following freed inmates, and reacting to emergency signals sent by panic buttons.