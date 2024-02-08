Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Lucknow Man Stabs Wife 19 Times With Scissors Over Suspected Illicit Affair

During the investigation, the man revealed that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair.

Tanisha Rajput
Man Stabs Wife With Scissors
During the investigation, the culprit revealed that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: A horrifying incident that will give jitters to your core came to light in Lucknow's Qutubpur area near Lambekeshwar Park, where a man in his 50s was held for stabbing his wife 19 times with a pair of scissors.

As per police, the shocking case was recorded on CCTV and is enough to give you chills. The officials said that the stabbing did not stop even after his wife fell to the ground.

Advertisement

While the incident occurred, the passer-by managed to pull the man away from the woman and sent her to the hospital for treatment. However, the man managed to flee the scene but was arrested on Saturday, according to media reports.

Furthermore, it is believed that the man identified as Brijmohan is a drug addict and is known to torture his wife, Suman Nishad.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the culprit revealed that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair.

According to the police, Brijmohan has been charged under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon or means) and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint).

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement