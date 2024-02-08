Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:38 IST
Lucknow Man Stabs Wife 19 Times With Scissors Over Suspected Illicit Affair
During the investigation, the man revealed that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair.
Lucknow: A horrifying incident that will give jitters to your core came to light in Lucknow's Qutubpur area near Lambekeshwar Park, where a man in his 50s was held for stabbing his wife 19 times with a pair of scissors.
As per police, the shocking case was recorded on CCTV and is enough to give you chills. The officials said that the stabbing did not stop even after his wife fell to the ground.
While the incident occurred, the passer-by managed to pull the man away from the woman and sent her to the hospital for treatment. However, the man managed to flee the scene but was arrested on Saturday, according to media reports.
Furthermore, it is believed that the man identified as Brijmohan is a drug addict and is known to torture his wife, Suman Nishad.
During the investigation, the culprit revealed that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair.
According to the police, Brijmohan has been charged under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon or means) and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint).
Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:38 IST
