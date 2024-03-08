Advertisement

Viral: Social media users quickly developed a new, unimaginable phobia after seeing a video of a baby king cobra snake curled up inside a shoe. The purpose of the video was to teach viewers how important it is to always "check the shoes" before putting them on.

Once it got viral, the post sparked a wide range of responses from internet users, most of them scared. The Instagram account "ghantaa" posted the footage on the social media network. "Always check your shoes," was the caption for the post.

After seeing the video, many developed a new, fatal fear. Some mentioned their fear of snakes, but most remembered the old teachings where gurus used to say to carefully check shoes before donning them. The post received an incredible 1.5 million views after it was shared some time ago.

Herpetologists warn that a cobra's hatchlings are also capable of taking your life; an adult cobra is not necessary to do it. The combination of cytotoxic and neurotoxic substances in king cobra venom renders victims helpless and initiates tissue degradation. You have a good possibility of getting a sizable amount because the king cobra's venom production is so great! As the poisons target the central nervous system, the first thing you'll feel after being bitten is extreme pain. Ohanin, a protein present in the venom, induces hyperalgesia in mammals, which intensifies pain level due to nerve injury.