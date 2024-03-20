Advertisement

Lunar Eclipse 2024: The first lunar eclipse of 2024, a penumbral lunar eclipse, will fall during the auspicious Holi celebrations. There are going to be four eclipses in 2024. Two of these will be Lunar Eclipses, or Chandra Grahans. The Festival of Colours and the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will both take place on the same day.

Lunar Eclipse: Date And Sutak Timing

The first lunar eclipse of 2024 occurs on March 25. Additionally, the Hindu festival of Holi falls on the same day. According to Space.com, the Penumbral Eclipse is scheduled to begin at 12:53 am EDT (0453 GMT), peak a few hours later at 3:12 am EDT (0712 GMT), and end at 5:32 am EDT (0932 GMT). The total duration of the eclipse is four hours and forty-nine minutes. NASA has set September 18, 2024, as the date of the next Penumbral or partial lunar eclipse, which will be visible in America, Europe, and Africa.

What Is Lunar Eclipse?

When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, a shadow is cast on the lunar surface, a phenomenon known as a lunar eclipse. Unlike Solar Eclipses, which require specialized equipment to enjoy, Lunar Eclipses are a popular event for skywatchers worldwide during Full Moons.

What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

When the Moon passes through Earth's Penumbra, or the pale outer region of its shadow, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse takes place. It can be hard to notice when the Moon is getting progressively smaller. This kind of lunar eclipse is frequently confused for a typical full moon because it is not as striking as other kinds.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 Visible In India?

India would not be able to see the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which is the first lunar eclipse of 2024. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible throughout North and East Asia, America, most of Europe, Australia, and Africa, as well as the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Arctic, and Antarctica, according to timeanddate.com. Parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France will be able to see the eclipse.

About nine hours prior to the Eclipse, the Sutak Period commences. Starting auspicious work or engaging in any religious activity is advised to be avoided at this period. Sutak period, however, would not be recognized as authentic since the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on March 25 will not be seen in India. The temple doors won't be shut, and religious activities won't be restricted. Holi's Purnima Tithi falls on March 24, 2024, starting at 09:54 am and ending at 12:29 pm on March 25.