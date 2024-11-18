sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Lungs of 10th, 12th Students Not Different: SC Asks States to Stop Physical Classes Amid Severe AQI

Published 16:16 IST, November 18th 2024

Lungs of 10th, 12th Students Not Different: SC Asks States to Stop Physical Classes Amid Severe AQI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all states to suspend physical classes for students up to class 12 in view of the severe pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Air Pollution
'Lungs of 10th, 12th Students Not Different': SC Asks States to Stop Physical Classes Amid Severe AQI | Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:03 IST, November 18th 2024