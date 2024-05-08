Advertisement

New Delhi: Sam Pitroda's racist remarks has triggered an avalanche of outrage across India as people from all walks of life voiced their anguish against the Congress leader. Speaking about how India is a shining example of democracy in the world, Pitroda said that the people of the country have "survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there".

In an interview with 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India, Pitroda stated, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like white and maybe people on the South look like Africans."

Advertisement

‘We Are Proud Indians, Don’t Belong to China'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Manipur CM N Biren Singh tore into Congress over ‘racist’ remarks made by Sam Pitroda and demanded an apology from the latter for making a ‘mockery of diversity and secularism of India’. “Sam Pitroda made mockery of Indian secularism and diversity. The Congress functionaries should understand the geographical factors of India before making such racist remarks. We all are Indians and we take immese pride in it," Singh said.

Advertisement

“We all are proud Indians and the northeast people don’t belong to China”, he told Republic.

‘Seeking Legal Opinion’

Taking a swipe at Congress, he said, “Such type of divide and rule politics have become a habit of the Congress. On behalf of the entire Northeast, I condemn the remarks made by Sam Pitroda.” He added that he already consulted a lawyer to initiate legal proceeding against Pitroda.

“The entire Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders are behind Sam Pitroda, pushing him to do such mockeries of Indian diversity. He has not only insulted the northeast people, but people of India. Why are they dividing India into north, south, east and west. We all are Indians,” Singh told Republic.

Advertisement

'Pitroda Must Apologise'

The Manipur CM sought an apology from Pitroda and the Congress party for ‘hurting the Indian sentiments.' He demanded from the Congress to cut all links with Pitroda if they have little emotion left for India's unity.

Advertisement

The BJP launched an all out attack on the Congress, stating that Pitroda's remarks made it clear that Congress discriminates on the basis of skin colour.

Addressing an election rally in Warangal, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I got to know that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of 'Shehzada' and just like the third umpire in cricket this 'Shehzada' takes advice from the third umpire. This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour.”

Advertisement

'Mohabbat ki Dukan has Racism ka Saman', Nationwide Outrage Against Pitroda

Hitting out at Pitroda, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said,"It is the words and thinking of Rahul Gandhi only because these days Rahul is also playing the politics of divide and rule to such an extent that first they divide on caste and language lines and now they are doing Indians Vs Indians. To make comments like Indians are like Chinese. Isn't this a racist comment? Isn't this insulting? Indians are looking like Africans. Isn't it the comment on the entire South people? By making these comments, it shows that Congress' "Mohabbat ki dukaan" actully has "Nafrat ka saaman". Unless Congress gives a complete explanation and sacks Sam Pitroda, this should be taken as the statement of the Congress."

Advertisement

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the statement by Pitroda is no different from what Churchill had said about Indians. "Congress has always been the OG-breaking India party. This commentary is no different from what Churchill had said about us. No wonder RG is the way he is after being mentored by him!" Surya said.

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Pitroda's remark as "Shameless". "This is how Rahul Gandhi has been taught to divide up and see India by his tutor and mentor -Sam Pitroda," he said.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that nothing can be expected from a party whose mentor is sitting in the US. “Congress party believes that India is a land of Invaders & doesn’t have an individuality of its own. Sadly, this is the thought process of its leaders, their offspring & mentees. Nothing much can be expected from a party with a mentor sitting in the US (the one on-screen and the other off-screen), run by the ones of Italian origin and the one aspiring to lead is a Champion amongst Dimwits,” the BJP leader said.

On the other hand, BJP candidate for South Chennai Lok Sabha seat Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the Congress of using religious and caste tactics to create division among people.

Advertisement

Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda's Remarks

Meanwhile, the Congress party distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's remarks. Clarifying party's stand on the ‘racist’ remarks, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The analogies given by Sam Pitroda to India's diversity are extremely wrong and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely disassociates itself from these analogies.”