Five MP men were attacked by bees while working in an agricultural field. | Image: Pexels/Representative

Morena: A 34-year old man died and four others were left injured when a swarm of honeybees attacked them while they were working in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Saturday. The incident, an official informed, took place on Friday on the Karoli Mata Road uner the Ambah police station limits, rougly 40 km away from the district headquarters.

Government Medical Officer DN Yadav said that a swarm of bees stung a group of labourers on an agricultural field.

Five labourers, who sustained injuries, were taken to medical facilities, and one of them died during treatment at the district hospital, Civil Surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar said.

According to Yadav, one of the injured workers is being treated at the district hospital, while three are receiving medical care at Ambah government hospital.

With inputs from PTI.