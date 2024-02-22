Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 05:26 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 16 Injured In Bus-Tractor Collision | Watch

Madhya Pradesh: 16 people were injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor in the Hazira area of Gwalior.

Isha Bhandari
Madhya Pradesh: 16 Injured In Bus-Tractor Collision
Madhya Pradesh: 16 Injured In Bus-Tractor Collision | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A tragic collision between a bus and a tractor in the Hazira area of Gwalior has left 16 people injured. The accident occurred earlier on Thursday when a bus traveling along the Hazira route collided with a tractor, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles and causing injuries to passengers on board. Emergency services rushed to the scene promptly, deploying ambulances and rescue teams to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured individuals. All 16 injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 05:26 IST

