Madhya Pradesh: 16 Injured In Bus-Tractor Collision | Watch

New Delhi: A tragic collision between a bus and a tractor in the Hazira area of Gwalior has left 16 people injured. The accident occurred earlier on Thursday when a bus traveling along the Hazira route collided with a tractor, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles and causing injuries to passengers on board. Emergency services rushed to the scene promptly, deploying ambulances and rescue teams to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured individuals. All 16 injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 16 people were injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor in the Hazira area of Gwalior. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/QaW8g5vgpt — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

This is a developing story, more details awaited…