Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Collided with Tree in Damoh
Three people died and two were injured after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area on Monday
Damoh: Three people died and two were injured after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area on Monday.
After the accident, all five were taken to the nearest hospital. One person died at the nearest primary health centre, and two others took their last breath at the district hospital.
"A car went out of control and collided with a tree near Patera. Five passengers in the car were shifted to the hospital. A total of three people died in the hospital...", said Patera, SHO Amit Gautam.
The postmortem of three deceased will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.
Further information is awaited.
