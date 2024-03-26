×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Collided with Tree in Damoh

Three people died and two were injured after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area on Monday

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A car went out of control and collided with a tree near Patera
A car went out of control and collided with a tree near Patera | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Damoh: Three people died and two were injured after a car collided with a tree near Damoh's Patera area on Monday.

After the accident, all five were taken to the nearest hospital. One person died at the nearest primary health centre, and two others took their last breath at the district hospital.

Advertisement

"A car went out of control and collided with a tree near Patera. Five passengers in the car were shifted to the hospital. A total of three people died in the hospital...", said Patera, SHO Amit Gautam.

The postmortem of three deceased will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

Further information is awaited. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

a few seconds ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

2 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

3 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

5 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

5 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

8 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

12 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

13 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

13 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

14 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

14 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

16 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

23 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

26 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

36 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo