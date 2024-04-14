×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:37 IST

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell in Rewa District, Efforts to Rescue Him Underway

A 6-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday afternoon. Efforts are being made to rescue him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
6-year-old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rewa: A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday afternoon and a rescue operation was underway, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Manika village near Uttar Pradesh border when the boy was playing near the open borewell, they said.

Advertisement

A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was pressed into service to save the child who was stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, said Rewa collector Pratibha Pal.

Oxygen is being supplied inside through a pipe, and a CCTV camera too was lowered to monitor the boy's condition, but the camera could not reach him because of some obstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar told PTI.

Advertisement

The borewell is about 70 feet deep, and a parallel pit is being dug to rescue the child.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in from Varanasi and it would soon reach the spot, he said.

Advertisement

Unseasonal rains also affected the rescue operation, Sonkar added.
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

4 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

4 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

5 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

6 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

7 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

8 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

8 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

8 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

8 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

9 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

16 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

18 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

20 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

21 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

23 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo