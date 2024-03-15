Advertisement

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of all the government employees in the state by 4 per cent. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced that all the government employees of the state will now get a 4 per cent DA hike taking the DA in the state to 46 per cent. As the country is gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the latest hike in the DA for the government employees is being considered as a masterstroke by the CM Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government.

The Finance Department of the Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification related to the increase of the DA for all the state government employees. As per the government notification, the increased allowance will come into effect from March 1, 2024, and will be paid in the month of April 2024.

Benefits will be available from March 1st

It is being said that after the increase, the rate of Dearness Allowance will be 46% and the benefits will be available from March 1, 2024.

Following the announcement of CM Yadav congratulated all the government employees of the state, who will be benefitted by the decision.

The chief minister took to X and said, “It has been decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance payable to government servants by 4%. After this increase, the rate of dearness allowance will be 46% from July 1, 2023. Its benefits will be available from March 1, 2024 (payment April, 2024). Congratulations to all the government servants of the state.”

