Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Family of 3 Found Hanging inside Gwalior House, Probe On

Local authorities, led by Vinay Singh Tomar from the Sirauli Police Station, responded to reports of a foul smell emanating from the closed residence.

Isha Bhandari
Local authorities, led by Vinay Singh Tomar from the Sirauli Police Station, responded to reports of a foul smell emanating from the closed residence.
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Gwalior: In a distressing incident, a family of three was discovered hanging in their Gwalior home on Sunday. Jitendra Jha, a laborer, his wife Triveni, and their young son Achal were last seen in public two days prior, suggesting the possibility of their demise on Friday.

Local authorities, led by Vinay Singh Tomar from the Sirauli Police Station, responded to reports of a foul smell emanating from the closed residence. 

Upon entry, the grim discovery of the family members hanging from a noose was made.

The police have initiated a comprehensive investigation, confiscating mobile phones and sending the bodies for post-mortem. 

A forensic expert team has been summoned to assist in examining the scene.

Neighbors recalled seeing the family two days ago, and the closed door heightened suspicions. CSP Hina Khan has stated that the inquiry is exploring both murder and suicide angles. 

The tragic incident in the Hurawali area has left the community in shock as authorities work diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

