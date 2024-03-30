Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Ink Factory in Indore, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out in an ink factory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames.
Santosh Kumar Dubey, Sub-Inspector, Fire department, said in a statement, "We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink-manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded. The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported, since the factory was shut."
Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:27 IST
