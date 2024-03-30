×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Ink Factory in Indore, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in an ink factory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the flames.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Fire at ink factory in Indore
Fire at ink factory in Indore | Image:ANI | Representational Image
Breaking: A fire broke out in an ink factory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh this evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. 

Santosh Kumar Dubey, Sub-Inspector, Fire department, said in a statement, "We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink-manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded. The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported, since the factory was shut."

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

