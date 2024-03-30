Advertisement

Breaking: A fire broke out in an ink factory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh this evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in an ink factory. Fire tenders present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/DKoUt10uhS — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Santosh Kumar Dubey, Sub-Inspector, Fire department, said in a statement, "We got information at 18:28 hours of a fire at a factory in Polo Ground. Three fire brigades reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. This was an ink-manufacturing company, and a chemical drum kept inside also caught fire and exploded. The fire has been controlled. No casualties have been reported, since the factory was shut."

