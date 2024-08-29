Published 23:25 IST, August 29th 2024
Madhya Pradesh GRP Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Brutal Beating of Woman and Grandson
GRP officials suspended after video shows them beating a woman and her grandson. Congress demands FIR and protests at the police station in Katni.
Madhya Pradesh GRP Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Brutal Beating of Woman and Grandson | Image: Screensgrab from X Video
