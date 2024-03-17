Advertisement

Balaghat: A mutilated tiger corpse, with its nails missing, was found floating in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Sunday, a forest official said. The tiger's carcass was found floating in the Chandan River near Tumdi Tola in the morning hours of Sunday. According to forest department deputy ranger Shiv Nageshwar, prima facie, the tiger appears to have died as a result of electrocution, with the carcass appearing to be eight to 10 days old.

He added that the death is now being investigated.

Balaghat's chief conservator of forest APS Sengar said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and a dog squad was sent to the spot.

Information about the missing nails was also received and a probe has been initiated into the matter, he said.

According to officials, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) after the autopsy, and samples were sent to a laboratory for examination.

With inputs from PTI.