Madhya Pradesh Nursing Scam: 2 CBI Inspectors Among 13 Arrested

Advertisement

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night stated that the officials of the probe agency have arrested 13 people, including two inspectors of the CBI, in connection with a "nursing scam" in Madhya Pradesh which is being probed by the central agency following a High Court order.

The accused including two CBI inspectors have been identified as Rahul Raj (CBI Inspector) and Sushil Kumar Majoka (CBI Inspector), Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore. Apart from them, three women were also arrested in the case in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

All the accused were remanded to CBI custody

According to a statement issued by the CBI, all the accused were remanded to CBI custody till May 29 by a court. The scam relates to alleged irregularities in running of the state's nursing colleges.

Advertisement

On Saturday (May 18), CBI inspector Raj was caught while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil. In a follow up action, CBI, New Delhi conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and effected recoveries of more than Rs 2.33 crore in cash, 04 gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents, the release said.

The arrested CBI inspectors were allegedly accepting bribes to give a clean chit to unsuited nursing colleges, sources said.

Advertisement

The central agency has initiated administrative action against the erring officials, the release said.

During monitoring of inspections being carried out by various teams, officials of one of the support teams, including Inspector Raj, were found to be indulging in corrupt activities. It was observed they were giving favourable inspection reports in lieu of bribes collected through conduits, it added.

Advertisement

The CBI's internal vigilance mechanism came into action and a case against 23 persons, including Inspector Raj, three other agency officials and conduits/touts was registered, the release said.

In December 2022, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the CBI to inspect nursing colleges on petitions stating they were being run with just dispensaries and without infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement

Sources said the CBI had inspected 500-odd nursing colleges and found 65 of them lacking in infrastructure or running with dispensaries. These colleges were restrained from running nursing courses.

Currently, the central agency is inspecting other nursing colleges.

