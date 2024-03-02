Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Power Cuts in Indore Today. Check Affected Areas, Timings
Indore Power Cuts: Power supply will be disrupted in parts of Indore on Saturday due to the necessary maintenance underway in the city.
Power cuts in Indore Today. Check list of affected areas, timings | Image:X
Indore: Power supply in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Indore will be disrupted on March 2 due to maintenance works. The power cuts will hit three areas of northern Indore and two of Southern Indore approximately for 3-4 hours due to the necessary maintenance underway in the city. Here is the list of areas which will be affected by power cuts.
Indore North
- Power cuts will be witnessed in Loha Mandi and Lasudiya Naka for 3 hours, from 9am to 12noon.
- Electricity supply in areas of Scheme No 114 and Rajiv 1st will be disrupted for 3 hours, from 7am to 10am.
- Meanwhile, power outages will be there in areas around Mehandipura and Mahakal for 3 hours, from 7am to 10am.
Indore South
- Residents in Ekta Nagar and University area will have to suffer power outages for 4 hours, from 7am to 11am.
- Several areas of Khandwa Naka and University will be hit by power cuts for 4 hours, from 7am to 11am.
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 08:46 IST
