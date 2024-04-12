Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 153 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,39,745, while the toll stood at 10,732, as no fresh fatalities were reported, an official from the state health department said.

At least 515 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,27,142, he said The central state is now left with 1,871 active cases, he said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.4 per on the second consecutive day on Friday.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 26 and 17 cases respectively, in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With the addition of 32,524 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 2,80,63,684, he added.

As per a government release, 11,38,79,308 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 40,366 jabs given on Friday.

