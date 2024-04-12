×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2022 at 20:35 IST

Madhya Pradesh records 153 new COVID-19 cases, zero casualties

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 153 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,39,745, while the toll stood at 10,732, as no fresh fatalities were reported, an official from the state health department said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 153 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,39,745, while the toll stood at 10,732, as no fresh fatalities were reported, an official from the state health department said.

At least 515 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,27,142, he said The central state is now left with 1,871 active cases, he said, adding that the positivity rate remained at 0.4 per on the second consecutive day on Friday.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 26 and 17 cases respectively, in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With the addition of 32,524 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 2,80,63,684, he added.

As per a government release, 11,38,79,308 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 40,366 jabs given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,39,745, new cases 153, death toll 10,732, recoveries 10,27,142, active cases 1,871, number of tests so far 2,80,63,684. 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2022 at 20:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Venus

Venus is Leaking

7 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

9 minutes ago
Beef, Fish And Now Mutton: The Savoury Shift in Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Beef, Fish And Now Mutton

10 minutes ago
Fire in Noida market

Fire in Noida

11 minutes ago
Indian Student Deaths in US Under Investigation: MEA

Indian Student Deaths in

12 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

22 minutes ago
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka

Opinion Poll

28 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya with Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya Stepbrother

28 minutes ago
Sri Sri Ravishankar on Viksit Bharat

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

28 minutes ago
Murder

Ahmedabad Student Murder

31 minutes ago
Johnson Controls' Tyco Fire Products

Johnson lawsuit

34 minutes ago
China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

37 minutes ago
Global electric car sales

EU's EV investigation

44 minutes ago
ECB

European shares slip

an hour ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

From Hideouts to Holdout:

an hour ago
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol Controversy

an hour ago
Emerging markets gain

Latin American currencies

an hour ago
Kamal Sadanah

Kamal On Family Tragedy

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence7 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo