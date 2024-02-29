English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated July 31st, 2022 at 22:06 IST

Madhya Pradesh sees 213 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 1,522

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 10,49,876, an official from the state health department said.

Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 10,49,876, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 10,37,598 after 246 patients recovered from the disease, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,756, the official said.

The state is now left with 1,522 active cases, and the positivity rate stood at 2.8 per cent, he said.

As many as 7,467 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,97,22,532, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,43,57,747 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 1,675 jabs were given on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,49,876, new cases 213, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,598, active cases 1,522, number of tests so far 2,97,22,532. 

Advertisement

Published July 31st, 2022 at 22:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

8 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

10 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

10 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

10 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

10 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Higher GDP growth to enhance people's role for 'Viksit Bharat': Modi

    Economy News17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: BJP to Field Top Guns For LS; PM Modi, Shah Likely to Be on List

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi to Visit Telangana on March 4-5

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Rebello's winner hands Odisha FC come-from-behind win over East Bengal

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. Mamitha Takes A U-turn After Claiming Director Bala Used To Beat Her

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo