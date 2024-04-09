Advertisement

Jabalpur Stage Collapse: An incident of reported stage collapse on Sunday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur resulted in causing injuries to as many as 4 people including a policeman, who gathered on the overcrowded stage to see and welcome PM Modi. After the incident the people present nearby immediately came to the rescue and assisted people who were injured during the incident. The injured people were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, who are said to be stable and out of danger. Purportedly, several videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, wherein the incident and post-incident rescue efforts were captured on camera.

Confirming the incident, a police official stated that it came to fore that the stage collapsed due to overcrowding, which caused injuries to 4 people including a police personnel.

A senior official of the Jabalpur Police, Dilip Srivastava said, "After PM Modi's rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment."

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Srivastava, Police officer, Jabalpur says, "After PM Modi's rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria… https://t.co/bbLHZrgVfS pic.twitter.com/ctEg8fPBbH — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

PM Modi asks MP minister to ensure proper treatment to victims

Meanwhile, as soon as Prime Minister Modi came to know about the incident, he immediately dialled Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh and took stock of the situation. PM Modi also asked Singh to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all the victims.

Responding over the stage collapse incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh said, "On PM Modi's direction I met with the people who were admitted to the hospital after getting injured in the stage collapse incident. All are fine and proper treatment is being given to the injured. I pray to God that all of them get well soon."

More details are awaited regarding the incident.

