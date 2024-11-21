Published 10:54 IST, November 21st 2024
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Elderly Mother in Fit of Rage in Morena
Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the accused. A search was also launched to track him down.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Elderly Mother in Fit of Rage in Morena | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:50 IST, November 21st 2024