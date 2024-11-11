Published 11:27 IST, November 11th 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Inspector's Arm Severed in Train Accident While Removing Bodies from Tracks
The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on Sunday evening.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: Unsplash / Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:27 IST, November 11th 2024