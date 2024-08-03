Published 23:23 IST, August 3rd 2024
Teacher, Who Strip-Searched Girl Students At Indore Govt School, Transferred
The incident took place at Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where five girl students were allegedly strip-searched.
- India News
Reported by: Republic Desk
Indore Police Additional Deputy Commissioner, Alok Kumar Sharma briefs on action against teacher who allegedly strip-searched girl students. | Image: ANI Twitter
