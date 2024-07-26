Published 17:32 IST, July 26th 2024
Over 60 Pilgrims Rescued from Uttarakhand's Madmaheshwar Valley After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides
The rescue operation followed the collapse of a temporary wooden bridge over the Markanda River, further disrupting the trek to the shrine.
A temporary wooden bridge, built over the Markanda River, was washed away due to strong current | Image: Video Screengrab
