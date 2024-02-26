Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Madras HC Sets Aside Discharge of TN Minister Periyasamy in Corruption Case

Madras High Court overturned the discharge of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy in a irregular plot allotment case.

Digital Desk
Supreme Court Big Decision For Forest Department
Madras HC Sets Aside Discharge of TN Minister Periyasamy in Corruption Case | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Madras High Court overturned the discharge of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy in a irregular plot allotment case. 

Serious accusations were levelled against the Periyasamy that he has conspired with other persons to illegally acquire High Income Group Plot in the Mogappair Eri Scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, while in the capacity of a Minister for Housing in the DMK cabinet between 2008 and 2009. 

Advertisement

Allowing the suo moto revision of discharge of the Minister on Monday, Justice Anand Venkatesh overturned the trial court's order. 

The court has ordered the trial to be transferred from the Special Court for cases under Prevention of Corruption Act to the Special Court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs.

Advertisement

The trail will now take place at the Special Court for trial of cases against MPs  and MLAs instead of  Special Court for cases under Prevention of Corruption Act. 

The court has directed the Minister and other accused to be present in the court on March 28, 2024 and furnish a bond of Rs. 1 Lakh.  besides directing the transfer to be completed with a period of mone month (by March 26, 2024). 

Advertisement

Additionally, the trial court has been instructed by the court to hold daily trials and to provide reports to the Registrar General of the High Court on a regular basis. Additionally, the court has granted the trial court the authority to place the accused under judicial custody should it be discovered that they are using delaying strategies.

Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar representing Periyaswami has argued that the trial against the Minister was initiated upon the sanction from Speaker from the House. He said in the court that this trial was non-est in law as the correct authority for granting the sanction is the Governor. 

Advertisement

Kumar further contended that the trial court had stated in rejecting the first discharge petition that the arguments could not be accepted without first hearing from the Speaker. Thus, Kumar contended that in view of the trial court's earlier ruling, the second discharge petition—which was submitted following the start of the trial and following the witness's examination—would still be valid.

Even after the trial court had discharged the Minister due to faulty sanction, the court had questioned the DVAC's inaction in getting the sanction to prosecute. The court continued by saying that there was a methodical issue at hand that needed to be resolved. The court further stated that it ought to convey to the general public that it was capable of taking legal action against even the most powerful individuals.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM मोदी ने रेलवे की दी 41 हजार करोड़ की सौगात

    3 minutes ago

  2. Embassy Office Parks REIT optimistic for strong FY25 amid demand surge

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. IFS Officer Suspended For Naming Lion Pair ‘Akbar And Sita'

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. ICRA forecasts 9% revenue growth for hotel industry in FY25

    Business News7 minutes ago

  5. JAM 2024 answer key challenge window opens today

    Education10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo