New Delhi: After denial, Justice Venkatesh on Friday has directed the Coimbatore police to allow a 4-kilometer road show to proceed during the Prime Minister's visit. However, the Court has imposed certain conditions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP had moved the Madras High Court after the police denied permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore on March 18.

Earlier, the BJP had planned a 4-km roadshow of the Prime Minister in Coimbatore which the police denied citing security concerns and the ongoing public examinations.