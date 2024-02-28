Advertisement

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a bail plea moved by jailed former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case in connection with alleged cash-for-jobs scams.

The bail plea was rejected by Justice Anand Venkatesh.

The former minister resigned from the state cabinet on February 13, 8 months after he was arrested.

The bail was sought on several grounds including lack of merits, the conclusion of an investigation by the ED, and Senthil's resignation from the cabinet.

Aryama Sundaram and A Ramesh, both senior counsels who appeared on behalf of the former state minister, argued that the investigative agency hadn’t collected any major evidence to implicate him. However, these claims were extensively countered by the ED officials.

After dismissing the plea, Justice Venkatesh had directed for a trial in the case to be completed in 3 months.

