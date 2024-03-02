Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST
Madrasa Student Beaten: Maharashtra Child Rights Panel to Hear Case on March 6
A madrasa student from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was allegedly beaten up for stealing a watch worth Rs 100.
Thane: In a statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a student being beaten up last month at a madrasa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing a watch worth Rs 100. The video of the incident showed the boy being beaten up by a maulvi and his fellow students as punishment for his alleged act of theft.
On Saturday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said that beating children in such a manner was both cruel and humiliating.
"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The SP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other concerned persons have been asked to attend a hearing on the matter on March 6 in Mumbai," she said in the release.
With inputs from PTI.
