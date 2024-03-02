English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Madrasa Student Beaten: Maharashtra Child Rights Panel to Hear Case on March 6

A madrasa student from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was allegedly beaten up for stealing a watch worth Rs 100.

The student was allegedly spit at and slapped before being badly beaten by fellow students as well as the Maulvi over alleged theft.
The student was allegedly spit at and slapped before being badly beaten by fellow students as well as the Maulvi over alleged theft. | Image:Republic Digital
Thane: In a statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a student being beaten up last month at a madrasa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing a watch worth Rs 100. The video of the incident showed the boy being beaten up by a maulvi and his fellow students as punishment for his alleged act of theft. 

On Saturday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said that beating children in such a manner was both cruel and humiliating.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The SP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other concerned persons have been asked to attend a hearing on the matter on March 6 in Mumbai," she said in the release.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST

