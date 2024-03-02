The student was allegedly spit at and slapped before being badly beaten by fellow students as well as the Maulvi over alleged theft. | Image: Republic Digital

Thane: In a statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a student being beaten up last month at a madrasa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing a watch worth Rs 100. The video of the incident showed the boy being beaten up by a maulvi and his fellow students as punishment for his alleged act of theft.

On Saturday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said that beating children in such a manner was both cruel and humiliating.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The SP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other concerned persons have been asked to attend a hearing on the matter on March 6 in Mumbai," she said in the release.

With inputs from PTI.

