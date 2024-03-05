English
Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Commences Today After Much Delay, 1st Phase in 33 Months

In a significant development, work on the much delayed Madurai AIIMS began today. The foundation stone of the project was laid by PM Modi five years ago.

madurai AIIMS
Chennai: In a significant development, work on the much delayed Madurai AIIMS began today. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago.

Larsen and Turbo (L&T) is said to have won the contract for 1,978 Crores with Central government opening full phase of the project in 2028 and 1st phase in 33 months. 

The 'Bhoomi Pooja' was conducted for the first phase of the institute on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. 

The construction work for the 870-bed hospital block with labs, 10 floors and classrooms will begin shortly, according to the press release. 

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for commencing the construction of the project today terming it "sudden drama" before the Lok Sabha elections 

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video message and said, "The foundation for #MaduraiAIIMS was laid in Feb 2019, but no progress was made.  Now, with elections around the corner,a Pooja ceremony was held today, claiming work will start.  Why this sudden drama? Elections to be announced in a week.  INDIA will build AIIMS. # TruthMatters."

Meanwhile, CPI (M) Parliamentarian Su Venkatesan from Madurai  Lok Sabha Constituency said, “Like a secret project, the construction work of Madurai AIIMS has started today. The Prime Minister came to Madurai last week. The nation will know a new record of 5 years between the foundation stone ceremony and the launch event of the project.”


Earlier on January 27, 2019, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madurai AIIMS Hospital, which is worth Rs. 1,264 crores and is located on about 201.75 acres of land. The AIIMS hospital will be set up at Thopur near Tirumangalam in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. 
 

 

