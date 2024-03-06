Advertisement

Chennai: In a significant development, work on the much delayed Madurai AIIMS began today. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago.

Larsen and Turbo (L&T) is said to have won the contract for 1,978 Crores with Central government opening full phase of the project in 2028 and 1st phase in 33 months.

— Chennai Updates (@UpdatesChennai)

The 'Bhoomi Pooja' was conducted for the first phase of the institute on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The construction work for the 870-bed hospital block with labs, 10 floors and classrooms will begin shortly, according to the press release.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for commencing the construction of the project today terming it "sudden drama" before the Lok Sabha elections

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video message and said, "The foundation for #MaduraiAIIMS was laid in Feb 2019, but no progress was made. Now, with elections around the corner,a Pooja ceremony was held today, claiming work will start. Why this sudden drama? Elections to be announced in a week. INDIA will build AIIMS. # TruthMatters."

Meanwhile, CPI (M) Parliamentarian Su Venkatesan from Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency said, “Like a secret project, the construction work of Madurai AIIMS has started today. The Prime Minister came to Madurai last week. The nation will know a new record of 5 years between the foundation stone ceremony and the launch event of the project.”

ஒரு ரகசிய திட்டத்தைப் போல மதுரை எய்ம்ஸின் கட்டுமானப்பணி இன்று துவக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.



கடந்த வாரம் பிரதமர் மதுரைக்கு வந்தார்.

அப்பொழுது அவரை வைத்து துவக்கி இருக்கலாம்.



அடிக்கல் நாட்டு விழாவுக்கும் திட்டத்தின் துவக்க நிகழ்வுக்கும் இடையே 5 ஆண்டு என்ற புதிய சாதனையை தேசம்… pic.twitter.com/aHJsgQ7OPC — Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai)



Earlier on January 27, 2019, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madurai AIIMS Hospital, which is worth Rs. 1,264 crores and is located on about 201.75 acres of land. The AIIMS hospital will be set up at Thopur near Tirumangalam in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

