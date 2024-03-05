Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:47 IST
Madurai to Bengaluru in 6 hrs: Vande Bharat Express Train Linking Two Cities Coming Soon
Vande Bharat Express is going to run soon between Madurai and Bengaluru which is expected to cut travel time to 6 hours.
Chennai: In a significant news for commuters in southern state, a Vande Bharat Express is going to run soon between Madurai and Bengaluru.
The train route is likely to have stoppages at Dindigul, Karur, Salem, Dharmapuri & Hosur.
The route will also be called as the new orange livery.
How Will Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Will Cut Travel Time?
Madurai-Bangalore day time Vande Bharat train is expected to run as an 8 coach Vande Bharat train.
Vande Bharat train travel time is expected to reduce to maximum six hours from Madurai to Bengaluru.
Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Timings to be Revised from Mar 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Train in December, 2023.
The timings of Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Coimbatore will be revised from March 11, said the South Western Railways (SWR) in an declaration. The Railway board has given a greenlight to the the new timings of the train and regular commuters are requested to take a note.
The Vande Bharat train is scheduled to leave Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, at 7.25 am instead of 5 am, and arrive at Bengaluru Cant station at 1.50 pm instead of 11.30 am, according to reports.
The train will resume its journey from Bengaluru at 2.20 pm instead of 11.30 am, arriving in Coimbatore by 8.45 pm instead of 8 pm. The timing variations will also be noted at the stopping locations along the Bengaluru–Coimbatore route.
Karnataka now has five Vande Bharat trains travelling to multiple destinations.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:11 IST
